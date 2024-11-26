Halftime Report

San Jose State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against UTEP.

If San Jose State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-5 in no time. On the other hand, UTEP will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: San Jose State 1-5, UTEP 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will face off against the UTEP Miners at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lee's Family Forum. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, San Jose State came up short against USC and fell 82-68.

Josh Uduje put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 12 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Will McClendon, who posted 18 points.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Wednesday UTEP sidestepped UCSB for a 79-76 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Miners.

UTEP's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Devon Barnes, who had 23 points. Barnes had some trouble finding his footing against Utah Valley on November 9th, so this was a step in the right direction. Otis Frazier III was another key player, scoring 21 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

San Jose State's loss dropped their record down to 1-5. As for UTEP, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

While only UTEP took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

UTEP is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

