Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 2-4, UTEP 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After three games on the road, UTEP is heading back home. They will take on the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Miners suffered a painful 67-47 defeat at the hands of the Lions.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 83-68 fall against the Sharks. That's two games in a row now that TX A&M-CC has lost by exactly 15 points.

Even though they lost, TX A&M-CC were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LIU only pulled down seven.

Not only did TX A&M-CC and UTEP lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be TX A&M-CC's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.4 points per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UTEP is a big 13-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.