Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: UCSB 0-1, UTEP 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos will head out on the road to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Don Haskins Center. UCSB might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

UCSB's game was all tied up 40-40 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 82-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings. UCSB didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact UTEP proved on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Drovers 123-72 at home. With UTEP ahead 52-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Vikings' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Gauchos' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.

UCSB is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-10-1 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, UCSB was a solid 4-1 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $309.59. On the other hand, UTEP will play as the favorite, and the team was 9-3 as such last season.

Odds

UTEP is a 3-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

