Wyoming Cowboys @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Wyoming 7-4, UTEP 7-5

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Having just played yesterday, the Wyoming Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 21st. Wyoming is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.3% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Jackrabbits by a score of 78-65.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Akuel Kot, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, UTEP's game on Wednesday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Spartans 67-65.

The Cowboys are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for the Miners, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wyoming hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wyoming came up short against UTEP when the teams last played back in December of 2018, falling 76-65. Can Wyoming avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.