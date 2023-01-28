Who's Playing
California Baptist @ UTRGV
Current Records: California Baptist 13-8; UTRGV 10-11
What to Know
After three games on the road, the UTRGV Vaqueros are heading back home. The Vaqueros and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. California Baptist should still be riding high after a win, while UTRGV will be looking to right the ship.
UTRGV received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-66 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
Meanwhile, California Baptist beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 74-66 on Wednesday.
UTRGV is now 10-11 while the Lancers sit at 13-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vaqueros are stumbling into the contest with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.2 on average. California Baptist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
California Baptist have won four out of their last six games against UTRGV.
- Mar 08, 2022 - California Baptist 81 vs. UTRGV 80
- Feb 12, 2022 - California Baptist 80 vs. UTRGV 72
- Mar 07, 2020 - UTRGV 79 vs. California Baptist 76
- Jan 02, 2020 - California Baptist 76 vs. UTRGV 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - California Baptist 82 vs. UTRGV 79
- Jan 05, 2019 - UTRGV 81 vs. California Baptist 74