Who's Playing

California Baptist @ UTRGV

Current Records: California Baptist 13-8; UTRGV 10-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, the UTRGV Vaqueros are heading back home. The Vaqueros and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. California Baptist should still be riding high after a win, while UTRGV will be looking to right the ship.

UTRGV received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-66 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, California Baptist beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 74-66 on Wednesday.

UTRGV is now 10-11 while the Lancers sit at 13-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vaqueros are stumbling into the contest with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.2 on average. California Baptist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Baptist have won four out of their last six games against UTRGV.