Who's Playing

Chicago State @ UTRGV

Current Records: Chicago State 5-12; UTRGV 5-11

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros are 10-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Vaqueros and Chicago State will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Chicago State will be strutting in after a victory while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between UTRGV and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with UTRGV falling 86-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Cougars narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the California Baptist Lancers 58-56.

UTRGV is now 5-11 while Chicago State sits at 5-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.3 on average. Chicago State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UTRGV have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last eight years.