Who's Playing
Chicago State @ UTRGV
Current Records: Chicago State 4-15; UTRGV 9-8
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros are 11-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UTRGV has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Chicago State at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UTRGV proved too difficult a challenge. UTRGV took down Abilene Christian 103-86.
Meanwhile, Chicago State came up short against the Tarleton State Texans on Wednesday, falling 73-63.
UTRGV is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
UTRGV is now 9-8 while Chicago State sits at 4-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UTRGV is 361st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 35th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vaqueros are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UTRGV have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last nine years.
- Jan 13, 2022 - UTRGV 85 vs. Chicago State 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - UTRGV 75 vs. Chicago State 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - UTRGV 87 vs. Chicago State 63
- Feb 28, 2019 - UTRGV 82 vs. Chicago State 77
- Jan 31, 2019 - UTRGV 77 vs. Chicago State 46
- Feb 24, 2018 - UTRGV 83 vs. Chicago State 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - UTRGV 87 vs. Chicago State 81
- Jan 21, 2017 - UTRGV 85 vs. Chicago State 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - UTRGV 83 vs. Chicago State 64
- Feb 28, 2016 - UTRGV 89 vs. Chicago State 79
- Jan 14, 2016 - UTRGV 82 vs. Chicago State 72