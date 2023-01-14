Who's Playing

Chicago State @ UTRGV

Current Records: Chicago State 4-15; UTRGV 9-8

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros are 11-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UTRGV has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Chicago State at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UTRGV proved too difficult a challenge. UTRGV took down Abilene Christian 103-86.

Meanwhile, Chicago State came up short against the Tarleton State Texans on Wednesday, falling 73-63.

UTRGV is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UTRGV is now 9-8 while Chicago State sits at 4-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UTRGV is 361st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 35th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vaqueros are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

UTRGV have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last nine years.