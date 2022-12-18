Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ UTRGV

Current Records: Houston Christian 3-8; UTRGV 7-4

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros will play host again and welcome the Houston Christian Huskies to South Padre Island Convention Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Sunday. UTRGV is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Vaqueros made easy work of the Southwestern Christian Eagles this past Thursday and carried off a 106-80 victory.

Houston Christian is out to make up for these teams' contest last week. They lost to UTRGV at home by a decisive 95-82 margin.

UTRGV is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UTRGV, who are 4-4 against the spread.

The Vaqueros are now 7-4 while the Huskies sit at 3-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.7 on average. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.10% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: South Padre Island Convention Center -- South Padre Island, Texas

South Padre Island Convention Center -- South Padre Island, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vaqueros are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UTRGV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.