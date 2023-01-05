Who's Playing

Seattle @ UTRGV

Current Records: Seattle 10-4; UTRGV 8-6

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks won both of their matches against the UTRGV Vaqueros last season (67-59 and 102-62) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Redhawks and UTRGV will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seattle should still be riding high after a victory, while UTRGV will be looking to get back in the win column.

The California Baptist Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. Seattle snuck past the Lancers with a 71-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 94-88 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Redhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Seattle is now 10-4 while UTRGV sits at 8-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UTRGV's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.2 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Vaqueros the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seattle have won ten out of their last 14 games against UTRGV.