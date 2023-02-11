Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ UTRGV

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 15-9; UTRGV 12-13

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UTRGV Vaqueros at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Stephen F. Austin was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 86-83 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Meanwhile, UTRGV was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The losses put the Lumberjacks at 15-9 and the Vaqueros at 12-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stephen F. Austin ranks second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.8 on average. Less enviably, UTRGV is 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won all of the games they've played against UTRGV in the last nine years.