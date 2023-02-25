Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ UTRGV

Current Records: Tarleton State 15-14; UTRGV 14-15

After a two-game homestand, the Tarleton State Texans will be on the road. Tarleton State and the UTRGV Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Texans will be strutting in after a win while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tarleton State didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Valley Wolverines at home on Thursday as they won 77-58.

Meanwhile, UTRGV came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Thursday, falling 88-81.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tarleton State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Tarleton State, who are 13-13 against the spread.

The Texans' victory brought them up to 15-14 while the Vaqueros' loss pulled them down to 14-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tarleton State ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.2 on average. Less enviably, UTRGV is 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UTRGV.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

The Texans are a 3-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Tarleton State have won four out of their last five games against UTRGV.