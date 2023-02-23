Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ UTRGV

Current Records: Utah Tech 11-16; UTRGV 14-14

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are on the road again Thursday and play against the UTRGV Vaqueros at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UTRGV will be strutting in after a victory while the Trailblazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah Tech came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last week, falling 81-71.

Meanwhile, UTRGV was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions 113-65 at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Utah Tech is now 11-16 while the Vaqueros sit at 14-14. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trailblazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UTRGV has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trailblazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trailblazers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UTRGV and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.