Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ UTRGV
Current Records: Western Illinois 2-2; UTRGV 2-2
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the UTRGV Vaqueros at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
WIU took a serious blow against the UCF Knights on Monday, falling 70-37.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UTRGV on Thursday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 97-75 loss to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders might stick with them for a while.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.