Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ UTRGV

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-2; UTRGV 2-2

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the UTRGV Vaqueros at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

WIU took a serious blow against the UCF Knights on Monday, falling 70-37.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UTRGV on Thursday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 97-75 loss to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders might stick with them for a while.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.