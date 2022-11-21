Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ UTRGV

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-2; UTRGV 2-2

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are staying on the road Monday to face off against the UTRGV Vaqueros at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 70-37, which was the final score in Western Illinois' tilt against the UCF Knights last Monday.

Meanwhile, UTRGV has to be hurting after a devastating 97-75 defeat at the hands of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this past Thursday. The Vaqueros were surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leathernecks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.