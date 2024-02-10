Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: East Carolina 11-12, UTSA 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at UTSA Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-64 punch to the gut against the Shockers. UTSA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

UTSA struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Pirates, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 67-52 loss to the 49ers on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points East Carolina has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by RJ Felton, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He didn't help East Carolina's cause all that much against the Bulls last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Pirates, they now have a losing record at 11-12.