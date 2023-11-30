Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Lamar 4-3, UTSA 3-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UTSA Roadrunners at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at UTSA Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Lamar proved on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Hornets out 84-81.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners earned a 90-80 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. With that victory, UTSA brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UTSA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Carlton Linguard Jr., who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds. Linguard Jr. is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for UTSA was Dre Fuller Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Roadrunners, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Thursday, UTSA is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on they against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-5 ATS can't hold a candle to Lamar's 5-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UTSA is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

UTSA has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Lamar.