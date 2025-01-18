Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: North Texas 12-4, UTSA 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UTSA's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Rice on Tuesday. UTSA walked away with a 90-84 win over Rice.

UTSA's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Marcus Millender, who went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus four steals. Raekwon Horton was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, North Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over East Carolina on Tuesday, taking the game 69-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mean Green.

North Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Atin Wright, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus six rebounds, and Brenen Lorient, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance gave Wright a new career-high in threes.

The win got UTSA back to even at 8-8. As for North Texas, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

UTSA came out on top in a nail-biter against North Texas in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 64-62. Will UTSA repeat their success, or does North Texas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.