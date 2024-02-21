Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: South Florida 19-5, UTSA 8-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Florida has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UTSA Convocation Center. UTSA took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on South Florida, who comes in off a win.

The matchup between South Florida and the Owls on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Bulls snuck past the Owls with a 90-86 win. With that victory, South Florida brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Selton Miguel, who scored 25 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Miguel has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Youngblood, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 83-77 to the Owls.

Despite their loss, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ivy-Curry didn't help UTSA's cause all that much against the 49ers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Chandler Cuthrell was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds.

The Bulls' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.1 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as South Florida and the Roadrunners are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida strolled past the Roadrunners in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 89-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.