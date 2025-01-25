Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UTSA looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-35 lead against Temple.

UTSA came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Temple 12-7, UTSA 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

UTSA will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

UTSA will face Temple after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 162 points. UTSA fell just short of UAB by a score of 81-78. The Roadrunners have struggled against the Blazers recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Primo Spears, who posted 27 points plus eight assists, was perhaps the best of all. With that strong performance, Spears is now averaging an impressive 20.4 points per game. Another player making a difference was Damari Monsanto, who posted 21 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Temple unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Texas.

The losing side was boosted by Quante Berry, who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points.

Even though they lost, Temple smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

UTSA's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Temple, their loss dropped their record down to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTSA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While Temple and UTSA both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, Temple is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Temple is a slight 2-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last year.