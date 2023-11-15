Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Campbell 1-1, Va. Tech 1-1

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will be playing at home against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Va. Tech last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 79-77.

Sean Pedulla put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 26 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Kidd, who earned 12 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-63 to the Pirates. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Campbell in their matchups with East Carolina: they've now lost four in a row.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Anthony Dell'Orso, who earned 35 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Campbell struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as East Carolina posted 17.

The Hokies' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Fighting Camels, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.