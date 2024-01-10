Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Clemson 11-3, Va. Tech 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Cassell Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three matchups, Clemson finally fizzled out on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 65-55 defeat to the Tar Heels. After a 91-71 finish the last time they played, Clemson and N. Carolina decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

Despite the loss, Clemson got a solid performance out of Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Schieffelin also grabbed three+ steals for the first time this season. Less helpful for Clemson was PJ Hall's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Clemson struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Va. Tech has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Seminoles by a score of 77-74.

Va. Tech's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Hunter Cattoor, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Sean Pedulla who scored 26 points.

The Tigers' loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for the Hokies, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 9-5.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Clemson barely slipped by Va. Tech in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 51-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Clemson is a slight 2-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.