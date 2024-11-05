Halftime Report

A win for Va. Tech would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 40-32 lead against Delaware State.

If Va. Tech keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Delaware State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Delaware State 0-0, Va. Tech 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Va. Tech Hokies. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Cassell Coliseum.

Looking back to last season, Va. Tech finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Delaware State will seek to improve after finishing 13-17.

Everything came up roses for Va. Tech against Delaware State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, as the squad secured a 95-57 win. In that contest, Va. Tech amassed a halftime lead of 56-31, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Va. Tech, as the team is favored by a full 18.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-17-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 18.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won both of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 5 years.