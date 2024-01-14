Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Va. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against Miami.

Va. Tech came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Miami 11-4, Va. Tech 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Va. Tech and Miami are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Va. Tech will stroll in with a nine game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their February 21 matchup with Miami.

The matchup between Va. Tech and Clemson on Wednesday hardly resembled the 51-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Hokies strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 87-72.

Va. Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyler Nickel, who scored 24 points, and Sean Pedulla, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 7 assists. That's the first time this season that Pedulla scored 30 or more points.

Miami came into the matchup on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 80-71 to the Cardinals. Miami has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 10-5. As for the Hurricanes, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-4.

Va. Tech came up short against Miami when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 76-70. Can Va. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Va. Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Va. Tech and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.