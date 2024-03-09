Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Va. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 43-38 lead against Notre Dame.

Va. Tech came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Notre Dame 12-18, Va. Tech 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.49

What to Know

Va. Tech is 8-2 against Notre Dame since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Va. Tech will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Hokies strolled past the Cardinals with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of MJ Collins, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish took a serious blow against the Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 84-51. Notre Dame has struggled against N. Carolina recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hokies' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-13. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss dropped their record down to 12-18.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Va. Tech just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots this season. Given Va. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Va. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 10-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.