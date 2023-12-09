Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-5, Va. Tech 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will be playing at home against the Valparaiso Beacons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. The timing is sure in Va. Tech's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Valparaiso has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Even though Va. Tech has not done well against Louisville recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Hokies came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 75-68.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to MJ Collins, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Lynn Kidd, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Beacons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-67 to the Chippewas.

Despite their loss, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Stafford, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Stafford continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaspar Sepp, who scored 6 points along with 12 rebounds.

The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Beacons, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Va. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.