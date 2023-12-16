Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Vermont 8-2, Va. Tech 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will be home for the holidays to greet the Vermont Catamounts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Va. Tech will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Va. Tech has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Beacons on Saturday as the Hokies made off with a 71-50 win. Va. Tech was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Va. Tech's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Cattoor, who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Kidd, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Vermont's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 77-71 to the Raiders. Vermont found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition.

The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Catamounts, their loss ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-2.