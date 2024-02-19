Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Virginia 20-6, Va. Tech 14-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Virginia has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Cassell Coliseum. Va. Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Virginia, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Cavaliers had just enough and edged the Demon Deacons out 49-47. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Reece Beekman was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Dunn, who scored six points along with nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Hokies, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 96-81 loss to the Tar Heels on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Nickel, who scored 14 points along with three blocks. MJ Collins was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Cavaliers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Hokies, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-11.

Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Virginia beat the Hokies 65-57 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Va. Tech is a 3.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.