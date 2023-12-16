Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Chicago State 4-9, Valparaiso 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will head out on the road to face off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Chicago State, who comes in off a win.

Chicago State made the experts look like fools on Wednesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Northwestern. They had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 75-73.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Chicago State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Wesley Cardet Jr., who scored 30 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cardet Jr. has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahsean Corbett, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a painful 71-50 loss at the hands of the Hokies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Valparaiso has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Valparaiso struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Beacons, their loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-6.

Chicago State was able to grind out a solid victory over Valparaiso in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 87-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chicago State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Chicago State.