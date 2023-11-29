Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Drake 5-1, Valparaiso 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

Drake is 8-2 against Valparaiso since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. Despite being away, Drake is looking at a 12.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 77-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Drake.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drake to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darnell Brodie, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Nate Ferguson was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Beacons beat the Jaguars 71-59 on Saturday.

Valparaiso's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cooper Schwieger, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds. Schwieger continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Stafford, who scored 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 5-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Beacons, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drake have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Drake came out on top in a nail-biter against Valparaiso when the teams last played back in February, sneaking past 85-82. Will Drake repeat their success, or does Valparaiso have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drake is a big 12.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.