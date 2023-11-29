Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Drake 5-1, Valparaiso 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

Drake is 8-2 against Valparaiso since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 77-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Drake.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drake to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darnell Brodie, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Nate Ferguson was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Beacons earned a 71-59 victory over the Jaguars on Saturday.

Valparaiso got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cooper Schwieger out in front who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds. Schwieger continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Stafford, who scored 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Beacons, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drake have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Drake skirted past Valparaiso 85-82 when the teams last played back in February. Will Drake repeat their success, or does Valparaiso have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.