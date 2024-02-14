Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: N. Iowa 13-12, Valparaiso 6-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Athletics-Recreation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored N. Iowa on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Flames. N. Iowa found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.2% worse than the opposition.

The losing side was boosted by Nate Heise, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 96-78 fall against the Bruins. Valparaiso has not had much luck with the Bruins recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darius DeAveiro, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. DeAveiro didn't help Valparaiso's cause all that much against the Sycamores on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Panthers' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Beacons, their loss dropped their record down to 6-19.

N. Iowa beat the Beacons 77-66 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.