Samford Bulldogs @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Samford 9-2, Valparaiso 4-7

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

Samford has enjoyed a nine-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Samford knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five contests -- so hopefully Valparaiso likes a good challenge.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Samford and Belmont didn't disappoint and broke past the 167.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs walked away with a 99-93 win over the Bruins. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Samford's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Achor Achor, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Achor has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Riley Allenspach, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They lost 63-62 to the Cougars on a last-minute driving layup From Wesley Cardet Jr. Valparaiso didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Valparaiso's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jahari Williamson, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williamson has scored all season.

The Bulldogs' win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24.56 points. As for the Beacons, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 40% of their shots per game this season. Given Samford's sizeable advantage in that area, Valparaiso will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Samford against Valparaiso when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 79-49 win. With Samford ahead 52-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Valparaiso and Samford both have 1 win in their last 2 games.