Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-4, Valparaiso 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Tuesday, the Beacons earned a 73-66 win over the Leathernecks. The victory was just what Valparaiso needed coming off of a 87-64 defeat in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Valparaiso to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ola Ajiboye, who scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius DeAveiro, who scored 11 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Jaguars lost to the Fighting Illini, and the Jaguars lost bad. The score wound up at 88-60. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Southern Utah struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Illinois pulled down 15.

The Beacons now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Valparaiso is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

