Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UIC after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against Valparaiso.

If UIC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-10 in no time. On the other hand, Valparaiso will have to make due with a 5-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: UIC 8-10, Valparaiso 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Valparaiso is on a five-game streak of home losses, UIC a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Valparaiso found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Aces by a score of 78-75.

Isaiah Stafford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with five rebounds. Those 31 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius DeAveiro, who scored 12 points along with five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UIC last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-58 to the Racers. UIC has struggled against Murray State recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Beacons have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for the Flames, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Valparaiso is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2-1 against the spread).

Valparaiso opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-64 loss to UIC. Will Valparaiso have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UIC is a 3-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UIC.