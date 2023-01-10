Who's Playing

Belmont @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Belmont 11-6; Valparaiso 6-11

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons and the Belmont Bruins are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Athletics-Recreation Center. Belmont will be strutting in after a victory while the Beacons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for Valpo just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 88-66 beatdown courtesy of the Bradley Braves. Valpo was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Ben Krikke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Belmont strolled past the Missouri State Bears with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 74-61. Belmont relied on the efforts of forward Cade Tyson, who had 20 points, and guard Ben Sheppard, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Beacons are now 6-11 while the Bruins sit at a mirror-image 11-6. Belmont is 6-4 after wins this season, and Valpo is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Series History

Belmont have won two out of their last three games against Valparaiso.