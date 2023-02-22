Who's Playing

Bradley @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Bradley 21-8; Valparaiso 11-18

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Bradley Braves and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Valpo and Bradley will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Braves should still be feeling good after a victory, while Valpo will be looking to get back in the win column.

Valpo was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 74-73 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. One thing holding Valpo back was the mediocre play of guard Quinton Green, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Speaking of close games: Bradley narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Southern Illinois Salukis 50-48. Forward Rienk Mast (13 points) and forward Ja'Shon Henry (12 points) were the top scorers for Bradley.

Valpo is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-12 ATS when expected to lose.

Valpo is now 11-18 while Bradley sits at 21-8. The Braves are 13-7 after wins this year, and the Beacons are 8-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Odds

The Braves are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bradley have won seven out of their last 12 games against Valparaiso.