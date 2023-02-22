Who's Playing
Bradley @ Valparaiso
Current Records: Bradley 21-8; Valparaiso 11-18
What to Know
The Valparaiso Beacons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Bradley Braves and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. The Beacons and Bradley will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Bradley should still be riding high after a victory, while Valpo will be looking to right the ship.
Valpo was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 74-73 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Guard Quinton Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Valpo; Green played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Speaking of close games: the Braves narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Southern Illinois Salukis 50-48. Having forecasted a close win for Bradley, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Forward Rienk Mast (13 points) and forward Ja'Shon Henry (12 points) were the top scorers for Bradley.
Valpo is now 11-18 while Bradley sits at 21-8. Bradley is 13-7 after wins this year, and the Beacons are 8-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bradley have won seven out of their last 12 games against Valparaiso.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Bradley 88 vs. Valparaiso 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Bradley 79 vs. Valparaiso 55
- Jan 26, 2022 - Bradley 71 vs. Valparaiso 56
- Feb 10, 2021 - Valparaiso 76 vs. Bradley 52
- Jan 28, 2021 - Valparaiso 91 vs. Bradley 85
- Mar 08, 2020 - Bradley 80 vs. Valparaiso 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - Valparaiso 90 vs. Bradley 78
- Jan 29, 2020 - Bradley 80 vs. Valparaiso 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Bradley 67 vs. Valparaiso 42
- Jan 08, 2019 - Valparaiso 61 vs. Bradley 50
- Feb 17, 2018 - Valparaiso 77 vs. Bradley 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - Bradley 80 vs. Valparaiso 71