Who's Playing

Bradley @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Bradley 21-8; Valparaiso 11-18

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Bradley Braves and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. The Beacons and Bradley will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Bradley should still be riding high after a victory, while Valpo will be looking to right the ship.

Valpo was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 74-73 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Guard Quinton Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Valpo; Green played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Speaking of close games: the Braves narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Southern Illinois Salukis 50-48. Having forecasted a close win for Bradley, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Forward Rienk Mast (13 points) and forward Ja'Shon Henry (12 points) were the top scorers for Bradley.

Valpo is now 11-18 while Bradley sits at 21-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Series History

Bradley have won seven out of their last 12 games against Valparaiso.