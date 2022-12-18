Who's Playing

Elon @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Elon 2-9; Valparaiso 4-7

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Athletics-Recreation Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Elon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 69-63 to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Meanwhile, a win for the Valparaiso Beacons just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Ole Miss Rebels on the road and fell 98-61. The top scorer for the Beacons was guard Kobe King (20 points).

The losses put Elon at 2-9 and Valpo at 4-7. Elon is 1-7 after losses this season, Valpo 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.