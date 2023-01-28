Who's Playing
Evansville @ Valparaiso
Current Records: Evansville 4-18; Valparaiso 9-13
What to Know
The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Evansville and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Aces came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday, falling 73-64. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the contest between Valpo and the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Valpo falling 77-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Valparaiso's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Ben Krikke, who had 22 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
The losses put Evansville at 4-18 and the Beacons at 9-13. The Aces are 3-14 after losses this year, Valpo 6-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Valparaiso have won seven out of their last 13 games against Evansville.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Valparaiso 76 vs. Evansville 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 59
- Feb 21, 2022 - Valparaiso 74 vs. Evansville 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Valparaiso 72 vs. Evansville 56
- Feb 01, 2021 - Evansville 58 vs. Valparaiso 51
- Jan 31, 2021 - Evansville 70 vs. Valparaiso 52
- Mar 05, 2020 - Valparaiso 58 vs. Evansville 55
- Jan 26, 2020 - Valparaiso 67 vs. Evansville 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 79
- Mar 02, 2019 - Evansville 65 vs. Valparaiso 63
- Feb 02, 2019 - Evansville 64 vs. Valparaiso 53
- Feb 07, 2018 - Evansville 63 vs. Valparaiso 59
- Jan 24, 2018 - Evansville 75 vs. Valparaiso 65