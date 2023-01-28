Who's Playing

Evansville @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Evansville 4-18; Valparaiso 9-13

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Evansville and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Aces came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday, falling 73-64. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Valpo and the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Valpo falling 77-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Valparaiso's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Ben Krikke, who had 22 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

The losses put Evansville at 4-18 and the Beacons at 9-13. The Aces are 3-14 after losses this year, Valpo 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso have won seven out of their last 13 games against Evansville.