Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-10; Valparaiso 7-12

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valpo will be strutting in after a win while the Flames will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois-Chicago received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-64 to the Murray State Racers. Guard Toby Okani had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Beacons have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the Evansville Aces by a score of 76-69 this past Saturday. Four players on Valpo scored in the double digits: guard Kobe King (20), forward Ben Krikke (18), guard Quinton Green (15), and guard Nick Edwards (13).

Illinois-Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Illinois-Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against the Beacons when the two teams previously met in November of 2021, sneaking past 74-70. Will the Flames repeat their success, or does Valpo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Beacons are a 3-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Valparaiso have won four out of their last six games against Illinois-Chicago.