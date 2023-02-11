Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Illinois State 10-16; Valparaiso 10-16

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons are 9-2 against the Illinois State Redbirds since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Beacons and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Valpo has to be aching after a bruising 84-62 defeat to the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday. Valpo was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding Valpo back was the mediocre play of guard Kobe King, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Illinois State received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 79-61 to the Bradley Braves. Guard Malachi Poindexter (15 points) was the top scorer for the Redbirds.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-16. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beacons are stumbling into the matchup with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. Illinois State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso have won nine out of their last 11 games against Illinois State.