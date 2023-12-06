Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: San Fran. 5-3, Vanderbilt 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the San Fran. Dons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. San Fran. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vanderbilt, who comes in off a win.

Vanderbilt's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They blew past the Bulldogs 78-59.

Vanderbilt got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrin Lawrence out in front who scored 19 points. Ezra Manjon was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, San Fran.'s good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 72-61 to the Sun Devils.

The losing side was boosted by Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The victory got the Commodores back to even at 4-4. As for the Dons, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vanderbilt have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Fran. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

