Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Tennessee 14-4, Vanderbilt 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Tennessee has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 261 points over their last three contests.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Crimson Tide with a sharp 91-71 win on Saturday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jonas Aidoo led the charge by scoring 19 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. Aidoo has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dalton Knecht, who scored 25 points.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 68-55 to the Bulldogs.

The Volunteers' win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-4. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.54 points. As for the Commodores, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Tennessee came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Can Tennessee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.