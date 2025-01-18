Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Tennessee 16-1, Vanderbilt 14-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee is 9-1 against Vanderbilt since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. The Volunteers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

If Tennessee beats Vanderbilt with 74 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two contests with that exact score. Tennessee enjoyed a cozy 74-56 win over Georgia on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Volunteers.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zakai Zeigler led the charge by scoring 16 points along with seven assists and six steals. What's more, Zeigler also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Jordan Gainey was another key player, earning 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Tennessee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Vanderbilt, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They skirted past S. Carolina 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Commodores have posted since November 21, 2024.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Devin McGlockton, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points plus seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard, who posted 14 points plus three steals. McGlockton's performance made up for a slower match against Missouri on Saturday.

Tennessee pushed their record up to 16-1 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home. As for Vanderbilt, their victory bumped their record up to 14-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee against Vanderbilt in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the team secured an 88-53 win. In that matchup, Tennessee amassed a halftime lead of 51-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Tennessee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.