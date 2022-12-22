Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-7; Vanderbilt 5-6

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Memorial Gym. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bulldogs were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 68-47 walloping at the Illinois Fighting Illini's hands. Garrett Hicks (13 points) and Messiah Thompson (12 points) were the top scorers for Alabama A&M.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the NC State Wolfpack. Despite the defeat, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of forward Myles Stute, who had 16 points.

The losses put Alabama A&M at 3-7 and Vanderbilt at 5-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.4. On the other end of the spectrum, the Commodores are 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.