Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Arkansas 12-4; Vanderbilt 8-8

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Vanderbilt and the #15 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Commodores came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 77-68. Despite the defeat, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of forward Liam Robbins, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Arkansas and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Arkansas falling 84-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. That makes it the first time this season Arkansas has let down their home crowd. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from forward Jalen Graham, who had 16 points along with five rebounds, and guard Davonte Davis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

The Commodores got away with a 75-74 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Razorbacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 11 games against Vanderbilt.