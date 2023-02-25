Who's Playing

Florida @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Florida 14-14; Vanderbilt 15-13

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Memorial Gym. The Commodores are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Vanderbilt came up short against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, falling 84-77. Despite the loss, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of forward Liam Robbins, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks.

Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, falling 82-74. The losing side was boosted by guard Riley Kugel, who had 24 points.

The losses put Vanderbilt at 15-13 and Florida at 14-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores enter the game with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. But the Gators are even better: they come into the contest boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won ten out of their last 17 games against Vanderbilt.