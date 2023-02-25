Who's Playing
Florida @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Florida 14-14; Vanderbilt 15-13
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Memorial Gym. The Commodores are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Vanderbilt came up short against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, falling 84-77. Despite the loss, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of forward Liam Robbins, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks.
Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, falling 82-74. The losing side was boosted by guard Riley Kugel, who had 24 points.
The losses put Vanderbilt at 15-13 and Florida at 14-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores enter the game with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. But the Gators are even better: they come into the contest boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won ten out of their last 17 games against Vanderbilt.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vanderbilt 88 vs. Florida 80
- Mar 01, 2022 - Florida 82 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida 61 vs. Vanderbilt 42
- Mar 11, 2021 - Florida 69 vs. Vanderbilt 63
- Jan 27, 2021 - Florida 78 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Florida 91 vs. Vanderbilt 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - Florida 84 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida 61 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Feb 27, 2019 - Florida 71 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Florida 66 vs. Vanderbilt 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Vanderbilt 71 vs. Florida 68
- Dec 30, 2017 - Florida 81 vs. Vanderbilt 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Florida 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Vanderbilt 73 vs. Florida 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Vanderbilt 68 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Vanderbilt 87 vs. Florida 74
- Jan 26, 2016 - Vanderbilt 60 vs. Florida 59