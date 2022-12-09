Who's Playing

Grambling @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Grambling 5-3; Vanderbilt 5-4

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will stay at home another game and welcome the Grambling Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Pittsburgh Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Commodores proved too difficult a challenge. Vanderbilt escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. Forward Myles Stute (14 points), forward Liam Robbins (14 points), and guard Jordan Wright (12 points) were the top scorers for Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, the Incarnate Word Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling steamrolled past the Cardinals 72-39 at home.

Their wins bumped the Commodores to 5-4 and the Tigers to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Vanderbilt and Grambling clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.