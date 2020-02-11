How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Kentucky 18-5; Vanderbilt 9-14
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the #12 Kentucky Wildcats will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial Gym. UK should still be riding high after a win, while Vanderbilt will be looking to right the ship.
Vanderbilt came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 80-70. One thing holding the Commodores back was the mediocre play of forward Dylan Disu, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, UK didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers on the road this past Saturday as they won 77-64. UK relied on the efforts of forward Nick Richards, who had 15 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Johnny Juzang, who had 13 points.
Vanderbilt is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Vanderbilt has some work to do to even out the 1-8 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won eight out of their last nine games against Vanderbilt.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Kentucky 71 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Kentucky 87 vs. Vanderbilt 52
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kentucky 56 vs. Vanderbilt 47
- Jan 30, 2018 - Kentucky 83 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - Kentucky 74 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kentucky 73 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kentucky 87 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Feb 27, 2016 - Vanderbilt 74 vs. Kentucky 62
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kentucky 76 vs. Vanderbilt 57
