Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Morehead State 2-2; Vanderbilt 1-2

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Morehead State and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Morehead State falling 75-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Mark Freeman wasn't much of a difference maker for Morehead State; Freeman played for 32 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, things were close when Vanderbilt and the Temple Owls clashed on Tuesday, but the Commodores ultimately edged out the opposition 89-87. Vanderbilt's forward Myles Stute looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards.

The Eagles are now 2-2 while Vanderbilt sits at 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morehead State is stumbling into the game with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. Vanderbilt is completely their equal: they are 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.